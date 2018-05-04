Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 02-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2008.14p INCLUDING current year revenue 2037.65p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1958.88p INCLUDING current year revenue 1988.39p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---