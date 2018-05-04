Low Voltage Cable Market to be Driven by Rising Investment in Smart Grids in APAC & MEA Regions Till 2021 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global low voltage cable market is segmented on the basis of installation, overhead product, underground product, end-user and geography. Low voltage cables are used for power supply at a low voltage. These cables are an essential part of electrical and electronic systems with a broad spectrum of applications. The cables have prime importance in the power sector, and thus are important components in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity by power utilities.

Growing demand from automotive and non-automotive sectors have been driving the growth of the low voltage cable market. Low voltage cables are deployed in the wiring of electrical installations in vehicles. Battery cable and low voltage connection solution used in automobiles and agriculture and construction equipment gains prominence due to its ability to lessen electrical noise and resist high temperatures in high and low voltage applications.

The growing automotive industry offers a significant market potential to low voltage cables manufacturers. Currently, the Asia Pacific automobile market is an attractive market for the low voltage cable manufacturers because of the significant demand for vehicles from the emerging economies in the region such as India and China.

The use of low voltage cables in smart grids is expected to fuel the demand further in the next coming years. Low voltage cables are deployed in the T&D networks of smart grids. Moreover, the addition of novel appliances such as heat pumps, electric vehicles charging stations and solar panels to the distribution networks further necessitates the use of low voltage cables in their interconnection.

Rising investment in smart grids in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and the GCC countries owing to increased demand for electricity in these regions is expected to be a significant factor in the market's growth during the forecast period. On the basis of installation, the low voltage cable market is segmented into overhead and underground.

On the basis of overhead product, the low voltage cable market is segmented into conductors, fittings & fixtures, spacers, connectors, spacers, insulators, overhead ground wires, guy wires and so on. On the basis of underground product, the low voltage cable market is segmented into PVC cables, cable terminations, XLPE cables, cable joints, EPR cable, cable connectors, cable glands, cleats & cable fixings and cabinets.

On the basis of end-user, the low voltage cable market is segmented into infrastructure, industrial, renewable, and so on. The segment "infrastructure" is further classified as commercial & residential, transportation & others; whereas the segment "industrial" is further segmented into utilities, oil & gas, mining, chemicals & petrochemicals, fertilizers plant and cement. Other segment "renewables" is further classified as wind and solar.

On the basis of geography, the low voltage cable industry is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region dominated the market, accounting for more than 36% of the market share. Power, automobile and railways are three major end-users of low voltage cables in Asia Pacific. Developments in these sectors will fuel demand for low voltage cables during the forecast period.

The key players in the low voltage cable industry include Nexans, General Cable, NKT Cables, Prysmian, Sumitomo Electric, ABB, Bahra Advanced Cable Manufacture, Brugg Cables, Caledonian Cables, Dubai Cable Company, Encore Wire, Finolex, Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable, Kabelwerk Eupen, LS Cable & System, Polycab, Riyadh Cables, Southwire Company, TE Connectivity and Top Cable.

