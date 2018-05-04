Xi'an Hosts 2018 Cross-strait Bahe River Challenge Regatta

XI'AN, China, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2018 Bahe River Challenge College Rowing Regatta ("Bahe River Challenge") is hosted in Xi'an Chan-Ba Ecological District. Fifteen teams from both Mainland China and Taiwan, including Taiwan's Chinese Cultural University and Taoyuan City Rowing Union, competed on the pristine racing grounds in the Xi'an Chan-Ba Ecological District (CBE).

The CBE has hosted increasing numbers of international watersport events in recent years, including the F1 Powerboat World Championship Grand Prix. It is a mark of the improving quality of ecological conditions in the district.

"Congratulations to all the winning teams of their thrilling victory, and to all who competed in this year's Bahe River Challenge," said Zhang Tao, Deputy Director for CBE. "Hosting watersport events relies on having a healthy ecosystem and this has become one of our iconic selling points. The CBE will continue to raise our ecological standards and work with international sporting organizations to host more events to build our brand as a world-class international watersport venue."

This is the 4th year that the CBE has hosted the Bahe River Challenge. Organizers maintain high water quality standards, which the CBE has been proud to meet year after year. To give rowing a permanent home in the CBE, a Chan-Ba rowing training center was established in January 2017 in affiliation with the China College Rowing Association, the National College Rowing Club, the Shaanxi Province Watersport Association and the Xi'an Jiaotong University Rowing Club.

Water is a major feature in the CBE. An expansive district covering 129 km2, it boasts one national wetland park, three regional wetland parks, 18 river parks and a world horticultural exposition park. Since its establishment in 2004, the CBE has undergone river and holistic ecological management programs which have taken the district up to its current ecological standards. 23 future projects around waterways and green spaces are planned.

About the Xi'an Chan-Ba Ecological District (CBE)

Established in September 2004, the Chan-Ba Ecological District is an urban development area in Xi'an where ecological protection zones envelop industrial and residential areas to create a harmonious natural/urban environment. It has a planned area of 129 km2, of which 89 km2 is exploitable with complete infrastructure. In July 2011 the CBE was recognized by the Ministry of Environmental Protection as one of the first national ecological districts in northwest China.

