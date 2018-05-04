Aeroengine Accessory Drive Train (ADT) Market is Projected to Reach $802.1 Million in 2023, Magnesium is Likely to Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period (2018-2023), Says a New Report From Stratview Research

DETROIT, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aeroengine Accessory Drive Train (ADT) Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, and Helicopter), by Component Type (Accessory Gearbox, Internal Gearbox, Transfer Gearbox, Radial & Horizontal Shaft, and Others), by Engine Type (Turbofan Engine, Turboprop Engine, Turbojet Engine, and Turboshaft Engine), by Material Type (Aluminum, Magnesium, and Steel), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aeroengine accessory drive train market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Aeroengine Accessory Drive Train (ADT) Market: Highlights

The global aeroengineaccessory drive train market is projected to grow at a health rate and reach an estimated value of US$ 802.1million in 2023. An organic growth of the aircraft industry is the primary driver of the sustainable demand for aeroengine ADT in an aircraft. An expected healthy CAGR of 4.7% in air passenger traffic during 2017-2036 will chiefly drive the demand for commercial aircraft. This factor will create a sustainable demand for aeroengine ADTs globally in the foreseeable future.

The aeroengine ADT has undergone a remarkable transition over a period, especially with regards to the weight reduction and an increase in power transmission capacity. All the major engine manufacturers are working closely with the tier players to develop efficient ADTs addressing their current as well as emergent requirements. Another remarkable transition is taking place with regards to the material shift as the industry is moving towards magnesium with the purpose of making parts lighter yet offering higher specific strength and better heat tolerance.

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of key aircraft programs, such as B737, B787, A320, and A350XWB; introduction of variants of the best-selling aircraft programs (A320neo, B737 Max, B777x, and A330neo); an advancement in the ADT technology; and market entry of new aircraft (C919 and MC-21) are primarily driving the demand for ADTs in the commercial aircraft segment.

Based on the material type, aluminum is currently the most widely preferred material to make aeroengine ADT components and is likely to remain the most dominant material in the market during the forecast period. It is considered an ideal material for producing housings of ADTs. Whereas, magnesium material, another considerable segment, is likely to grow highest in the market during the same period, driven by its advantages over aluminum including good tensile strength, creep resistance at elevated temperature, and excellent vibration damping characteristics.

As per the study, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period, driven by the presence of both large- to small-sized aircraft OEMs, aeroengine manufacturers, ADT manufacturers, component manufacturers, distributors, airline companies, and raw material manufacturers. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ), and rising aircraft fleet size.

The key aeroengine ADT manufacturers are Avio Aero, BMT Aerospace, Liebherr Group, Northstar Aerospace, Safran Transmission Systems, The Timken Company, Triumph Group Inc. and UTC Aerospace Systems. Safran Transmission Systems recently developed an ADT for LEAP engines, certified for A320neo, B737 Max, and C919 aircraft programs, which reduces the ADT's weight by 20% and improves the power transmission capacity by 30% as compared to the ADT used on the CFM56 engine.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global aeroengine accessory drive train market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aeroengine Accessory Drive Train (ADT) Market, By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

General Aviation Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Aeroengine Accessory Drive Train (ADT) Market, By Component Type

Accessory Gearbox (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

, , , and Rest of the World) Internal Gearbox (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Transfer Gearbox (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Radial (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Horizontal Shaft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Aeroengine Accessory Drive Train (ADT) Market, By Engine Type

Turbofan Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

, , , and Rest of the World) Turboprop Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Turbojet Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Aeroengine Accessory Drive Train (ADT) Market, By Material Type

Aluminum (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

, , , and Rest of the World) Magnesium (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Steel (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Aeroengine Accessory Drive Train (ADT) Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , UK, Poland , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , Singapore , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America , Middle East , and Others)

