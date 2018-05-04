Fatty Acid Ethoxylate Market to Register Enhanced Demand in Household & Personal Care Applications: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Fatty Acid Ethoxylate Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Fatty acid ethoxylates are nonionic surfactants formed by the ethoxylation of fatty acid materials obtained from saturated or unsaturated animal and vegetable fats. These compounds, also known as the alkyl chain, are materials composed of adipic fatty acid, coconut oil, oleic, tall oil, and stearic. This emulsifier helps bind ingredients together and keep a formula from separating.

Fatty Acid Ethoxylate Market is segmented based on types, application, and region. Types such as Oleic Acid Ethoxylate (OEA), Stearic Acid Ethoxylate (SEA), Coconut Fatty Acid Ethoxylate (CEA), Lauric Acid Ethoxylate (LEA), and others (Myristic/Palmitic Acid Ethoxylate) classify Fatty Acid Ethoxylate Market. Application into Cosmetics Industries, Household and Personal Care, Textile Industries, Agricultural Products, Leather Industries, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Emulsion Polymerization, Paint, Detergent, and others classify Fatty Acid Ethoxylate Market.

"Household and personal care" segment accounts for the largest market share of Fatty Acid Ethoxylate Market and is expected to lead the overall market over the period of time. The products such as laundry detergents, dishwashing, and metal cleaning use fatty acid Ethoxylate; the reason being growing use of these products in Asian countries like China and India. Fatty Acid Ethoxylate Market is segmented, geographically into America (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The key players of Fatty Acid Ethoxylate Market are Lakeland Chemicals, Solvay, ERCA, Scharer & Schlapfer AG, Isfahan Copolymer, India Glycols, Kimyagaran Emrooz, Environmental Fluids, Petro Mohafez Shimi Persian Gulf, Shree Vallabh Chemicals, GUJCHEM, Venus Ethoxyethers, Stepan Company, Rimpro India, and Huntsman International. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

This report studies Fatty Acid Ethoxylate in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

