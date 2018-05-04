sprite-preloader
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, May 3

TR-1 (i) NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached

PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC

2. Reason for the notificationState
Yes/No
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsYES
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the
acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligationPhilip J Milton & Company Plc
Barnstaple, England
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed
or reached if different)		27/04/2018
6. Date on which issuer notified:02/05/2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial in-struments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuer vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached9.10%N/A9.10%18,088,480
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		6.00%N/A6.00%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rights ix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00335379021,645,7479.10%
SUBTOTAL 8. A1,645,7479.10%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date x		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
Settlement xii		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiiiX
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Name xv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi

Place of completion
Date of completion


