Newmark Group Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Newmark Declares Quarterly Dividend

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for 11:00 AM ET Today

NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark Group" "Newmark," or "the Company"), a leading global commercial real estate advisory firm, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Newmark is a publicly traded subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners", or "BGC"). BGC separately reported its consolidated financial results today.

A complete and full-text financial results press release, including information about today's financial results conference call and Newmark's dividend declaration, is accessible using either the "Investors" or "Media Center" tabs at http://www.ngkf.com. It is also available directly at any of the following web pages:

http://ir.ngkf.com/ (Links to the PDF version of the full release and to Excel financial tables)

http://ir.ngkf.com/investors/news-releases/financial-and-corporate-releases (Links to the PDF version of the full release and to Excel financial tables)

http://www.ngkf.com/home/media-center/press-releases.aspx (PDF version of the full release only)

(Note: If clicking on the above links does not open up a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above URLs into your browser's address bar.)

About Newmark Group, Inc.

Newmark is a full-service commercial real estate services business that offers a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers across the entire commercial real estate industry. Newmark's investor/owner services and products include capital markets (including investment sales), agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence and underwriting and, under trademarks and names like Newmark Knight Frank and Berkeley Point, government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Newmark's occupier services and products include tenant representation, global corporate services, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. Newmark enhances these services and products through innovative real estate technology solutions and data analytics designed to enable its clients to increase their efficiency and profits by optimizing their real estate portfolio. Newmark has relationships with many of the world's largest commercial property owners, real estate developers and investors, as well as Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies. Newmark's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: NMRK). Newmark, and Berkeley Point are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of Newmark Group, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Knight Frank is a service mark of Knight Frank (Nominees) Limited. Find out more about Newmark at http://www.ngkf.com/, https://twitter.com/newmarkkf, https://www.linkedin.com/company/newmark-knight-frank/, and/or http://ir.ngkf.com/investors/investors-home/default.aspx.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC Partners and Newmark

Statements in this document regarding BGC and Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, BGC and Newmark undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's and Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors contained in subsequent Forms 10-K, Forms 10-Q or Forms 8-K.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640303/Newmark_Group_Logo.jpg