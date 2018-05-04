BOE Presents "8K+5G" IoT Solutions at SAMENA Summit

DUBAI, The United Arab Emirates, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2018 SAMENA Telecom Leaders' Summit opened on May 3 in Dubai. The event brought together the world's major telecom operators and service providers that anticipate the advent of the 5G era with new technologies and new applications. BOE, a global leader in semiconductor display industry as well as an IoT company providing intelligent interface products and professional services for information interaction and human health, attended the summit and exhibited its IoT solutions including 8K UHD display, flexible AMOLED, AR/VR and BOE iGallery.

The era of 5G is all about getting everything involved and connected. Companies worldwide are working actively to develop 5G. Now operators in the world's major regions such as Asia, Europe and Africa are gathering to speed up building 5G networks to promote 4K/8K, VR/AR and other innovative applications.

5G can provide faster connection speed, greater capacity and better network support for 8K applications, thus it canbring ultimate video experience. "The deep integration of 5G with sensor, big data and AI technologies will enable the full upgrade of user experience in smart display interface. BOE not only aims to solve the issue of display panels, but also drive the development of the entire industrial chain. We have launched the '8425 strategy', which means 'promoting 8K, popularizing 4K, replacing 2K and making good use of 5G' to achieve 8K applications throughout the whole process from shooting to production, content operation, decoding and compression, transmission and display," said Chen Rengui, Senior Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at BOE. BOE's 8K UHD solution incorporating its 4K/8K image service cloud platform, 8K decode player and 8K display terminal is making 8Kinto reality.

5G can reinforce mobile broadband, high-intensity connection and high-reliability and low-delay communication, which creates enormous space for the development of flexible AMOLED and AR/VR. At the summit, BOE exhibited an AMOLED display product featuring S-shaped flexibility and QXGA resolution (2048x1536) as well as a number of 4K VR and Si-OLED VR products, bringing visitors brand-new experience. These innovative products are now becoming part of people's daily life.

According to Chen Rengui, "Facing new markets and new opportunities brought by 5G, BOE is now opening up its technology and application platforms, and working together with global partners to create new value for intelligent interfaces and professional services in the era of IoT."

