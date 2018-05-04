Transparency-One is named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Corporate Social Responsibility Across the Supply Chain by Gartner

Vendors selected for the Cool Vendor report are innovative, impactful and intriguing

BOSTON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency-One, the source to store supply chain transparency solution, has been named a Cool Vendor in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Across the Supply Chain by top technology research firm Gartner, Inc. According to the report, available here, "Supply chain leaders responsible for corporate social responsibility initiatives can now explore a new wave of technology solutions that helps companies enable, optimize and engage stakeholders across diverse social and environmental initiatives."1

Transparency-One helps brands and retailers build consumer trust through a scalable platform for end-to-end supply chain transparency. The cloud-based solution enables companies to connect and map their supply chains, from raw materials to finished good, via a collaborative, B-to-B "social network" platform. Transparency-One also captures a variety of information, such as product and facility data, certifications, and compliance documents, and provides in-depth analytics on major CSR issues, such as forced labor, product origins, and responsible sourcing, to help brand owners proactively identify and mitigate CSR risks.

Together with partner SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, Transparency-One also enables businesses to share verified supply chain information directly with consumers via mobile phone applications. Businesses can leverage the success of their CSR initiatives, made possible with Transparency-One, to increase consumer loyalty and trust.

Transparency-One has also partnered with Microsoft to offer blockchain capabilities for its platform. Users have the option to add an additional layer of security to their data by storing critical supply chain information, captured in Transparency-One, in Microsoft Azure's Blockchain Services.

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner," said Chris Morrison, CEO of Transparency-One. "We believe supply chain transparency is crucial for helping companies achieve their social and environmental objectives and build consumer trust. We feel our selection as a Cool Vendor by Gartner validates our strategy, and we look forward to making further advances in the supply chain transparency and CSR space."

1Gartner, Cool Vendors in Corporate Social Responsibility Across the Supply Chain, 2018, April 2018

About Transparency-One

Transparency-One enables companies to discover, analyze, and monitor all suppliers, components, and facilities in the entire supply chain. Transparency-One combines cutting-edge graph database technology, supply chain expertise, and global supplier onboarding services, in partnership with SGS, to help all supply chain stakeholders reduce business risk. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts with offices in Paris, France.

http://www.transparency-one.com

