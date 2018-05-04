CE CHINA 2018: Innovative Technologies Presented at CE China

SHENZHEN, China, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CE China, a global IFA event, is held from 3 to 5 May 2018 in Shenzhen. Exhibitors show innovative technologies and present their strategies for the Asian market. CE China is designed to be China's premier trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances products for the Chinese and Pan-Asian market. For the third time it takes place in Shenzhen, China.

Experience a wide range of major European brands like Severin, CASO Design, Fakir, Elgato, Blaupunkt, Bosch, LifaAir and their outstanding products and innovations in the consumer electronics as well as home appliances segments. In addition, executives from leading Chinese brands like Midea and Huawei provide insights in cutting edge technologies and latest trends. Official partners of CE China include China's largest retailers such as Suning, Tmall/ Alibaba and JD.com. CE China unites international exhibitors with Chinese retailers to bring new products to their customers.

European innovations at CE China

The prestigious German manufacturer of household appliances Fakir presents the new Air Wave Technology for efficient high performance. In combination with HEPA and ULPA filters to be allergy sufferer friendly, they are designed to present the future of vacuum cleaning. As yet another innovation, the manufacturer furthermore exhibits a cyclone technology model with a new LED alert system which indicates the condition of the filter.

Leading Chinese brands on site

International brand Midea provides markets around the world with a wide range of home appliances, including kitchen appliances, refrigerators, laundry appliances, and various small home appliances. At CE China, the company not only exhibits its latest products but also provides more detailed insights as part of the IFA Retail University@CEChina.



The IFA Retail University

This year, CE China makes it even easier to stay tuned with current and future market trends. As a major highlight, the newly introduced IFA Retail University @ CE China, developed and established in partnership with Chinese retail giant Suning, shows an extensive program of high-level presentations.

TV-Footage service for media free of charge and free of rights

International broadcast partner TVT.media is producing comprehensive video material of CE China 2018 on site for journalists, TV newsrooms and online media. For video clips, interviews and footage of CE China 2018 please visit IFA Global Broadcast Center. Usage of footage is free of charge. Copies are requested.

