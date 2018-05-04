Mesh Technology Experiencing Exponential Growth as IoT Billion Dollar Market Matures

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The mesh technology market is experiencing considerable growth as wireless routers become paramount in various technological platform advancements, most notably that of the Internet of Things (IoT). The major forces that are expected to drive the growth of the mesh technology market include the critical need for the adoption of smart connected devices across various industry verticals. MESH Technology and its infusion into Internet of Things as an emerging technology, is a platform targeting to bring a seamlessly connected world into reality. In addition to the advancement of IoT, other factors influencing the growth of mesh technologies include more complex business networks and models, as well as rising demand for high-speed internet on the go. Active companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC:GOPH), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a technology company which specializes in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technologies, announced that testing of its Guardian Pet Tracker prototype has been completed. The Guardian Pet Tracker performed as expected and required minimal fine tuning. Gopher expects that it will commence the process of certifying the product with the Federal Communications Commission and the European Union, which will be required to commence sales. The Guardian Pet Tracker performed as expected and required only minimal fine tuning.



Gopher received pre-orders to date for the Guardian Pet Tracker exceeding $54,000 (https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/guardian-orb-the-most-advanced-pet-tracker-pets#/) and its contract manufacturer has the required tooling to manufacturer approximately 40,000 devices. Gopher management believes that the Guardian Pet Tracker will add an additional revenue stream and also serve to validate the Gopher technology.



Additionally, Gopher continues to work on the design of its next generation tracking technology which is an unstructured decentralized MESH based system. It is the goal to develop the Avant! Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine to control the unstructured decentralized MESH based system. Avant! Is being proprietary software under development by Gopher that is expected to provide efficient control MESH nodes that will be working as independent units integrated within the planned global decentralized MESH network.



"We are developing our next generation tracking to include an unstructured decentralized MESH based network. In order to efficiently control the MESH network, we are designing our Avant! AI engine" stated Dr. Danny Rittman, Gopher's CTO. "As our MESH network develops, we expect to face a major challenge of controlling a vast unstructured decentralized private MESH network. We believe that this can be done with our Avant! AI technology. Avant!, when developed, will enable direct communication between nodes and will learn patterns of the nodes communications. In essence, Avant! is a cognitive computing system, enabling it to study scenarios and adapt to changes" Continued Dr. Rittman.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI - the next era of computing - with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. Nvidia has also introduced a new way to edit or reconstruct images using artificial intelligence. The deep learning method uses a process the company calls "image inpainting." It can reconstruct images that could be missing pixels and can remove unwanted content within a photo and replace it with a computer-generated alternative.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) - Micron Technology's CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, noted that the company's demand for memory and storage has grown due to secular technology trends. The shift of the data market from the PC space to AI (artificial intelligence), VR (virtual reality), and IoT (Internet of Things) has extended the need for more memory at every level. provides semiconductor systems worldwide.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Dell Technologies are collaborating to deliver a joint Internet of Things (IoT) solution designed to help vertical customers simplify deploying their end-to-end IoT solutions, from the edge to the cloud. The combination of Microsoft Azure IoT applications and services, VMware Pulse IoT Center and Dell Edge Gateways will offer customers streamlined management, centralized monitoring and security from devices to the cloud. Businesses that are implementing IoT initiatives today have invested significant resources and manpower to research and integrate a multitude of hardware, software and cloud services across the fragmented IoT landscape to stand up a solution that meets their business needs and adheres to IT departments' stringent standards. Those businesses want to harness advanced services such as artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time decision making while also making sure all deployment, asset management, security and compliance requirements are met

In an article published by The Motley Fool, something Intel Corpoation (NASDAQ:INTC) has been quite vocal about is its Internet of Things business. This business of Intel's sells processors and related hardware and software technologies into several big segments, like retail, automotive, industrial, and smart cities. This business is nice for Intel for a few reasons: It's exposed to many growing markets, and it leverages much of the core technology that the company already develops for other businesses, which allows the segment to be quite profitable (though as Intel broadens the scope of this business, it has to make more segment-specific investments). Read more at https://www.fool.com/investing/2018/04/16/heres-how-intel-corps-internet-of-things-business.aspx



