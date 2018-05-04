Active Grille Shutter Market in the Global Automotive Industry is Likely to Reach $1.1 Billion in 2023, as per a New Report Published by Stratview Research

DETROIT, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Automotive Active Grille Shutter (AGS) Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, and M&HCV), by Shutter Vanes Type (Horizontal AGS and Vertical AGS), by Shutter Type (Visible AGS and Non-Visible AGS), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the active grille shutter market in the global automotive industry over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Active GrilleShutter (AGS) Market in the Global Automotive Industry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the automotive active grille shutter market is likely to grow at an impressive double-digit rate over the next five years to reach US$ 1078.7 million in 2023. The biggest factor driving the market for AGS is an incessant increase in its penetration in the automotive industry year on year as all the major automakers are incorporating this technology in their major vehicle models.

The author of the report cited that passenger car is expected to remain the growth engine of the global automotive active grille shutter market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Increasing production of passenger cars coupled with increasing penetration of AGS in passenger car models is likely to elevate the demand for AGS in the passenger car segment.

As per the study, horizontal vane-based active grille shutter is expected to remain the most dominant type in the global automotive active grille shutter market during the forecast period. Both horizontal, as well as vertical vane segments, are likely to witness healthy growth rates over the next five years.

In terms of region, Europe is expected to remain the largest automotive active grille shutter market during the forecast period. Stricter emission norms of European Commission have led to a faster adoption of active grille shutter into European vehicles. Ford Focus & Fusion, BMW 5 Series & 7 Series, Renault Twingo & Talisman, Citroen C4 Picasso, and Audi Q7 are some of the key European models that have active grille shutters. Asia-Pacific is likely to depict the highest growth during the forecast period, with China being the key source of growth.

The key automotive active grille shutter manufacturers are Rochling Automotive, Magna International Inc., Valeo SA, SRG Global, HBPO, and Shape Corporation. Development of integrated active grille shutters and forming of strategic alliances with the automakers are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

This report studies the active grille shutter market in the global automotive industry and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Light Commercial Vehicle (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Medium- & Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market, By Shutter Vanes Type

Horizontal Vanes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Vertical Vanes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market, By Shutter Type

Visible AGS (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Non-Visible AGS (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , The UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , Taiwan , Malaysia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Argentina , and Others)

