The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 2 May 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1361.73 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1353.43 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1376.18 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1367.88 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

For more information please visit our website at