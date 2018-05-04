Alligator Bioscience: ATOR-1017 pre-clinical data support a best-in-class 4-1BB antibody profile

LUND, Sweden, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX), a biotechnology company developing antibody-based pharmaceuticals for tumor-directed immunotherapy, will present pre-clinical data for the drug candidate ATOR-1017 at the Protein Engineering Summit (PEGS) 14th Annual Meeting in Boston, US. ATOR-1017 is a monoclonal antibody that activates the costimulatory receptor 4-1BB expressed on T cells in the tumor area and is being developed for the treatment of metastasizing cancer.

The data support a best-in-class profile for ATOR-1017, with a strong potential for high efficacy and tumor-directed immune activation.

ATOR-1017 is dependent on cross-linking with Fc-gamma receptors. This means that it has to bind both 4-1BB and Fc receptors for full activity. Both 4-1BB and Fc-gamma receptors are highly expressed in certain tumors and these receptors could be used as predictive efficacy biomarkers. Patients that overexpress these receptors should demonstrate a higher efficacy response to ATOR-1017, resulting in an increased immune activation in the tumors compared to the rest of the body. This supports that ATOR-1017 has the potential for a superior benefit/risk profile.

"I am very encouraged by these pre-clinical data. ATOR-1017 has the ideal profile to become a best-in-class 4-1BB antibody, with strong efficacy and minimal side-effects. This is perfectly in line with Alligator's strategy to build a pipeline of tumor-directed immunotherapies" said Christina Furebring, SVP Research at Alligator Bioscience.

Today at 4:20 p.m. local EDT (10:20 pm CEST) Dr Peter Ellmark, VP Discovery at Alligator, will give an oral presentation with the title: "Tumor-directed targeting of Effector T cells and Regulatory T cells". Dr Ellmark is chairing the session on "Agonist Immunotherapy Targets" at PEGS.

About ATOR-1017

ATOR-1017 is an immunostimulatory antibody (IgG4) that binds to the costimulatory receptor 4-1BB (also known as CD137) expressed on tumor-specific T cells and NK cells. 4-1BB has the capacity to support the immune cells involved in tumor control, making 4-1BB a particularly attractive target for cancer immunotherapy.

ATOR-1017 is differentiated from other 4-1BB antibodies, partly because of its unique binding profile, but also because its immunostimulatory function is dependent on cross-linking to Fc-gamma receptors on immune cells. The aim is to achieve effective tumor-targeted immune stimulation with minimum side effects.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes four lead clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527). ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 50 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

