Chubb promotes Andy Macfarlane to Regional Manager of Scotland and the North

MANCHESTER, England, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has announced the promotion of Andy Macfarlane to the newly-created position of Regional Manager, Scotland and the North.

Andy, who was previously Regional Manager, Scotland, now has an extended role which includes Chubb's branches in Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle, in addition to his current responsibility for Scotland. He will work closely with the existing management structure to continue to support and further develop relationships with Chubb's brokers and clients.

The promotion is effective immediately and Andy will continue to report to Sara Mitchell, Head of Corporate Division, UK and Ireland, Chubb.

Sara Mitchell, Head of Corporate Division, UK and Ireland, Chubb, said:

"I am delighted that Andy has taken on this additional responsibility - his promotion demonstrates the depth of talent we have at Chubb. Andy has helped drive Chubb's tremendous success in Scotland in recent years and I very much look forward to him continuing to build on this with our Northern hubs in his extended role.

"Creating one region for the North and Scotland brings together the collective strength of a powerful team which will reinforce to our brokers and clients why working with Chubb is such a compelling proposition. The BIBA Conference which takes place in Manchester in just a couple of weeks will be the perfect opportunity for the regional market to meet Andy, along with key members of our other teams."

