Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

04.05.2018 | 17:17
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chubb promotes Andy Macfarlane to Regional Manager of Scotland and the North

MANCHESTER, England, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has announced the promotion of Andy Macfarlane to the newly-created position of Regional Manager, Scotland and the North.

Andy, who was previously Regional Manager, Scotland, now has an extended role which includes Chubb's branches in Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle, in addition to his current responsibility for Scotland. He will work closely with the existing management structure to continue to support and further develop relationships with Chubb's brokers and clients.

The promotion is effective immediately and Andy will continue to report to Sara Mitchell, Head of Corporate Division, UK and Ireland, Chubb.

Sara Mitchell, Head of Corporate Division, UK and Ireland, Chubb, said:

"I am delighted that Andy has taken on this additional responsibility - his promotion demonstrates the depth of talent we have at Chubb. Andy has helped drive Chubb's tremendous success in Scotland in recent years and I very much look forward to him continuing to build on this with our Northern hubs in his extended role.

"Creating one region for the North and Scotland brings together the collective strength of a powerful team which will reinforce to our brokers and clients why working with Chubb is such a compelling proposition. The BIBA Conference which takes place in Manchester in just a couple of weeks will be the perfect opportunity for the regional market to meet Andy, along with key members of our other teams."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324916/Chubb_Logo.jpg


© 2018 PR Newswire