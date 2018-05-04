The Future of Innovation: StoryShare is the New Way to Drive Digital Transformation at Speed, Securely and at Scale

LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This week sees the website launch for a new kind of technology. London-based creative technology company, 27partners, has developed a revolutionary platform that is transforming the technology landscape, enabling some of the UK's largest businesses to innovate at a faster pace than ever before.

StoryShare is an enterprise application platform with a 'low-code' approach - a new type of agile technology that allows businesses to develop solutions quickly and flexibly with fewer coding hours needed. Through the platform, organisations can build apps internally with speed, scalability and security in mind, staying ahead of the curve.

The platform addresses some of the key pain points across major FMCG and food retail businesses based in the UK and worldwide. Most commonly, it resolves issues related to shadow IT, lack of compliance, loss of control over technology integration and disjointed approaches to innovation across multiple areas of the business - all of which impact heavily on cost, time and efficiency.

One of the major problems for technology professionals is tackling silos across large organisations. Separate business functions commonly implement point solutions to address specific challenges and these can often lack the long-term potential to evolve, as well as risking breaches of compliance regulations. Low-code app development platforms like StoryShare are able to resolve these issues by enabling businesses to achieve cross-departmental objectives in one central location, securely and consistently, without the need for multiple systems or intensive coding.

Rob Dumbleton, Digital Consulting Director at 27partners, comments: "This is just one example of how StoryShare can add value, but really the capability of the platform is limitless. The uniqueness of StoryShare is the truly extensible nature of it and the ability to adapt to meet client needs, which of course are constantly changing. The key to innovation is to get to where you need to be quicker in a smart and cost-effective way, which is where StoryShare provides the edge."

He adds: "We have a number of clients who are successfully using the platform across multiple projects and have already seen some fantastic returns across their businesses. It is set to be another great year for StoryShare as we continue to support our existing clients and focus on communicating the platform to the wider market."

About StoryShare

StoryShare is an enterprise application development platform owned by 27partners, a creative technology company based in London.

It is a SaaS platform that powers technology programmes, enabling users to quickly and securely build multiple apps on one centralised back-end, so that all initiatives are in one place and work the same way. It has built-in content management features, enabling businesses to build flexibly on the front-end. The main aim of the platform is to make app building simpler and more adaptable, creating great user experiences to achieve objectives and demonstrate real value. It also aims to help developers design and build in the frameworks they are familiar with.

For more information, please visit www.storyshareplatform.com .

About 27partners

Founded in 2012, 27partners has successfully deployed internal application programmes built on StoryShare for multiple leading organisations - including Unilever, McDonald's and GlaxoSmithKline. The company is recognised globally, receiving multiple awards such as the Lotus 2017 Award for Workplace Culture, Brandon Hall Excellence Award 2017 and the Melcrum Summit and SCM Awards 2013. The team have also featured in a number of leading industry publications such as AV Magazine and IT Pro Portal.

For more information, please visit www.27partners.com.