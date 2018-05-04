How One CIO Perfected His Organisation's Time-Critical Logistics by Choosing TrueCommerce as Their EDI Partner

COVENTRY and MANCHESTER, England, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Chief Information Officer, Stephen Szikora at NFT Group, chose the right EDI partnership to facilitate and optimise his organisation's time-critical logistics.

For Stephen Szikora, CIO at NFT Group, having the most efficient supply chain possible and ensuring their solutions are fit for the future is imperative to their business success.

Watch how Stephen Szikora used the right EDI partnership to enhance NFT's time-critical logistics

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/686362/TrueCommerce_UK.jpg )

https://www.truecommerce.com/uk-en/resources/library/videos/customer-case-study-nft-distribution

Stephen Szikora chose TrueCommerce based on their credentials in the time-critical logistics industry. In an area where the cost of failure is so high, NFT's EDI partner needed to provide a 365/24/7 solution that's always accessible.

CIO, Stephen Szikora states:

"TrueCommerce are professional, they react on time, they are great value for money, they understand our business and we know we can rely on them. We are in safe hands with TrueCommerce wherever electronic trading needs to take place."

