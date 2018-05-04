Biotechnology Companies Making Major Announcements

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index has is approximately 25% off of its all time high from back in July of 2015. With all of the incredible breakthroughs in biotechnology over the last few years, it is a very exciting time for those involved in biotech companies.



On the heels of CVS Health's (CVS) big announcement that it plans to focus on kidney care and dialysis to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs, some other biotechnology companies that have made major announcements recently include: Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:ENDV), Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), Neovasc, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN), PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)



Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (QTCQB: ENDV)

Market Cap: $10.5M, current share price: $0.031

ENDV, a commercial stage developer of wearable non-invasive Electroceutical therapies targeting post-operative pain and edema, chronic wounds, cardiovascular disease, renal disease and central nervous system disorders, recently highlighted positive results from an early feasibility study of its Electroceutical Therapy in reducing Proteinuria in 4 patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The Company is now planning to conduct a larger clinical trial in CKD.



The Company's Electroceutical therapy, SofPulse, is an easy-to-place, non-invasive device that delivers targeted MicroCurrent Therapy (tMCT) to enhance post-surgical recovery. The Company's non-invasive Electroceutical therapy using pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz has been FDA-Cleared and CE Marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema, and has CMS National Coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. ENDV recently stated that it is pursuing several sales and distribution channels in its 10-k annual report. The Company's strategy for commercialization centers on establishing SofPulse as standard care for post-surgical healing for the more than 850,000 cosmetic procedures performed each year in the US. Additionally, ENDV is establishing sales and distribution channels to target the Veteran's Affairs medical facilities and the more than 15,000 skilled nursing facilities in the United States.



Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX)

Market Cap: $23.6M, current share price: $4.17

HTBX is a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer using of CD8+ "Killer" T-cells. Our T-Cell Activation Platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn "cold" tumors "hot" and be administered in combination with checkpoint therapies and other immuno-modulators to increase their effectiveness. HS-110 is our first biologic product candidate in a series of proprietary immunotherapies designed to stimulate a patient's own T-cells to attack cancer. HTBX has almost doubled in share price following the announcement of positive interim Phase 2 results for HS-110 in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and guidance on upcoming clinical milestones for HS-110, its ComPACT platform and PTX-35, a co-stimulator antibody being developed by its subsidiary, Pelican Therapeutics. An anticipated $6.9M grant from the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas and multiple upcoming clinical milestones means investors should keep a close eye on HTBX.



Neovasc, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN)

Market Cap: $67.2M, current share price: $0.04

NVCN is a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies. Its products include the Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently available in the United States and has been available in Europe since 2015, and the Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada and Europe. The company recently provided a general corporate update, concurrent with filing its Annual Report on Form 20-F, to highlight the Company's progress over the last month and to confirm the date of the earnings call where these matters will be discussed further. The drastic drop in NCVN's share price has resulted in its future-priced warrants and notes being even more dilutive than previously estimated. The Company will also be seeking shareholder approval at the next Annual and Special General Meeting, scheduled for June 4, 2018, to carry out a share consolidation at an appropriate time.



PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT)

Market Cap: $1.407B, current share price: $30.33

PTCT plans to host a webcast conference call to report it's first quarter financial results and provide a business update on May 9th, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. (ET). The company also is going to be participating in an upcoming Investor Conference, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference, on Tuesday, May 15th. Today the company's security finished daily trading up nearly 4%, and is quickly approaching the company's 52 week high.



Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER)

Market Cap: $54.4M, current share price: $0.53

AKER develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver quicker and more cost-effective healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers. The Company has advanced the science of diagnostics while responding to major shifts in healthcare through the development of several proprietary platform technologies. The Company's state-of-the-art rapid diagnostic assays can be performed virtually anywhere in minutes when time is of the essence. The Company has aligned with major healthcare companies and high volume medical product distributors to maximize product offerings, and to be a major worldwide competitor in diagnostics. The Company recently announced the engagement of two leading Independent Sales Representative (ISR) organizations to increase US sales and marketing capabilities for the Company's rapid test for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT). Investors should keep close watch on AKER to see if the added sales capabilities can result in a share price increase to avoid a potential reverse stock split.

