Ultrafabrics to Launch First International Showroom During Clerkenwell Design Week

New UK outpost is a creative destination for clients and designers around the globe.

NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In May, 2018, Ultrafabrics, the maker of intelligent animal-free performance fabrics, is launching its first international showroom in the London district of Clerkenwell, a major hub of innovation and design in the UK, Europe and the world.

The Ultrafabrics showroom will serve as an innovative, engaging and inspiring destination for clients, designers, and the public at large, as well as the office headquarters for the Ultrafabrics Europe team.

The new space located at 6 Northburgh Street, will officially open for Clerkenwell Design Week, the UK's leading independent design festival, which annually attracts the international design community to the area for three days of exciting events.

The showroom is being designed by award-winning, Copenhagen and Tokyo-based, interior design agency OeO Studios, and it will focus on the Japan-meets-West combination of craftsmanship, quality, style, functionality and attention to detail synonymous with Ultrafabrics.

Clay Rosenberg, CEO of Ultrafabrics says:

"The goal for our showroom is to stimulate and inspire clients while serving as a new creative destination for the international design community. Clerkenwell plays host to a number of the world's top design brands and we are delighted to join the community."

About Ultrafabrics:

With decades of polyurethane craftsmanship, Ultrafabrics is reshaping the world of performance fabrics - one surface at a time. Made by humans, for humans, our passion is the creation of unrivaled sensorial experiences and changing the definition and expectation for what a performance fabric can be, do and feel like.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/479347/UF_Logo.jpg