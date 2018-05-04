Friction Modifiers Market Worth 1,004.3 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Friction Modifiers Market by Type (Organic and Inorganic), Application (Transportation Lubricants (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle, Aviation, Marine), and Industrial Lubricants), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Friction Modifiers Market is projected to grow from USD 843.0 Million in 2017 to USD 1,004.3 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for fuel-efficient lubricants from the automotive industry in emerging economies such as China, India and Brazil are expected to fuel the growth of the Friction Modifiers Market across the globe.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 107 market data Tables and 39 Figures spread through 134 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Friction Modifiers Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/friction-modifier-market-52458814.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Among types, the organic segment of the Friction Modifiers Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Among types, the organic segment of the Friction Modifiers Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, in terms of value. The organic segment includes fatty acids, esters & amides, and functional polymers. Organic friction modifiers are versatile and environment-friendly. These additives have a high potential to replace inorganic additives in sectors where the consequences of lubricant discharge are hazardous.

Get PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=52458814

Among applications, the transportation lubricants segment is projected to account for the largest share of the Friction Modifiers Market by 2022, in terms of value.

Based on application, the transportation lubricants segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Friction Modifiers Market in 2017, in terms of value. The demand for friction modifiers in public transport and passenger vehicles is expected to increase with growing environmental concerns. The demand for friction modifiers is also expected for aviation turbine engine oils. The marine industry holds several opportunities and will be the major growth driver for the Friction Modifiers Market in the future.

The Asia Pacific Friction Modifiers Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The Friction Modifiers Market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific Friction Modifiers Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth of the Friction Modifiers Market in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the increased demand for friction modifiers from various countries such as China, India, and South Korea. Countries of the Asia Pacific region have witnessed increased demand for friction modifiers in the automotive industry, which, in turn, has led to the growth of the Asia Pacific Friction Modifiers Market.

Key players operating in the Friction Modifiers Market include Lubrizol (US), Afton (US), Infineum (UK), Chevron Oronite (US), Croda (UK), Chemtura (Germany), BASF (Germany), Kings Industries (US), BRB International (Netherlands), and Vanderbilt Chemicals (US).

Know more about Friction Modifiers Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/friction-modifier-market-52458814.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets