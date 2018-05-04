Rosatom: An Attempt to Enter a Dangerous Proximity to Rosatom's Floating Nuclear Power Unit Intercepted in the Western Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Russian convoy ships in conjunction with the Swedish Coast Guard and the Danish Navy have intercepted an attempt to enter into a dangerously close proximity to Rosatom's floating nuclear power unit by a group of antinuclear extremists near the island of Bornholm (Denmark). The Beluga-2, a boat with antinuclear activists onboard, had been on a collision course with the convoy of vessels towing Rosatom's floating nuclear power unit Akademik Lomonosov to the Russian city of Murmansk.

Lomonosov is currently en route to Chukotka in the far east of Russia, where upon connecting to the grid it will become the northernmost nuclear installation in the world.

Akademik Lomonosov features small modular reactors equipped with the most cutting-edge safety and security systems. The plant was built based on tried and tested technology with hundreds of reactor-years of safe operation on nuclear icebreakers in the Arctic over the course of decades. The installation is expected to replace an aging Bilibino nuclear power plant in Chukotka, as well as a heavily polluting old coal firing plant, to provide clean, safe, and reliable energy for tens of thousands of Chukotka residents.

Rosatom's representative said:

"We praise the professionalism of the crews the Swedish Coast Guard boat KBV314 and HDMS Najaden of the Danish Navy and our servicemen, and all involved security services and emergency response units.

"Rosatom welcomes open dialogue with members of the public, including with those who are opposed to nuclear power. We respect the right for legal protests and believe it is important to have an open debate on nuclear energy and the future of the Arctic.

"We strongly believe that the issues of climate change and the future of the Arctic region deserve an honest and open dialogue, not cheap and irresponsible publicity stunts.

"Nuclear safety is Rosatom's first priority and we work hard to ensure public acceptance of our projects and thorough stakeholder engagement. The majority of environmentalists have expressed strong support for the project, which will reduce CO 2 and other toxic emissions in the Arctic."

Chukotka's Governor Roman Kopin said:

"The floating nuclear power plant in Pevek is not just about powering that small town. The future of the entire Chukotka Region - the most remote and the most extreme in the weather - and of all of its 50,000 inhabitants hinges on the project. The plant will enable reliable, safe and affordable energy supply and ensure sustainable development of the key industries in the region."

Notes to the editor:

The nuclear FPU is equipped with two KLT-40C reactor systems (each with a capacity of 35 MW) similar to those used on icebreakers. The vessel is 144 metres long and 30 metres wide, and has a displacement of 21,000 tonnes. Akademik Lomonosov - the first ship of this kind - was named for 18th century Russian scientist Mikhail Lomonosov.

About Rosatom

ROSATOM is the only company in the world to offer integrated clean energy solutions across the nuclear supply chain and beyond, including the design, build and operation of nuclear power stations, uranium mining, conversion and enrichment, the supply of nuclear fuel, decommissioning, spent fuel storage and transportation and safe nuclear waste disposal. With seventy years of continuous experience, the company is the world leader in high-performance solutions for all kinds of nuclear power plants. It also works in the segments of wind generation, nuclear medicine, energy storage, amongst others.

