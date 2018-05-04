sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.05.2018
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, May 3

The Diverse Income Trust plc
(the "Company")

Headline: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Date:3 May 2018
Name of applicant:The Diverse Income Trust plc
Name of scheme:General Corporate Purposes
Period of return:From: 3 November 2017 to 2 May 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:9,999,999 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):0
Less: Number of securities issued/
allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):		0
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:9,999,999 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
Name of contact:Sarah Paice
Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited
Company Secretary
01392 477504

End of Announcement

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


© 2018 PR Newswire