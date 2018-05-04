sprite-preloader
Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 3

Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameArnold W. Donald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Carnival Corporation & plc
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionThe sale was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on October 18, 2017.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$62.97
$63.01
$63.12
$63.14
$63.17
$63.18
$63.19
$63.20
$63.21
$63.22
$63.23
$63.24
$63.25
$63.26
$63.27
$63.28
$63.29
$63.30
$63.31
$63.32
$63.35
$63.36
$63.37
$63.40
$63.42
$63.47
$63.55
$63.58
$63.73
$63.75
$63.78
$63.80
$63.87
$63.89
$64.01		Volume(s)
100
200
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
300
200
100
100
100
200
200
300
200
100
100
300
100
200
100
200
100
100
100
200
100
100
100
100
200
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,000
$63.3806
e)Date of the transactionMay 1, 2018
f)Place of the transactionNYSE

Arnaldo Perez

General Counsel & Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


© 2018 PR Newswire