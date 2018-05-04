Alcami St. Louis Facility to be Honored by Missouri House of Representatives and City of St. Louis

DURHAM, N.C., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation, a leading provider of fully-integrated custom end-to-end solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, today announces the Missouri House of Representatives and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson will honor Alcami with a resolution and letter of commendation, recognizing the company's operational excellence, celebrating its industry-leading accomplishments, and applauding the organization for improving St. Louis citizens' quality of life.

State Representative Steven Roberts of St. Louis District 77 and City of St. Louis Chief Technology Officer Robert Gaskill-Clemons will issue the proclamation and congratulatory letter Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 2:00 p.m., at an invitation-only customer open house event inside Alcami's state-of-the-art Center of Excellence for analytical testing. The new facility, located at 4260 Forest Park Avenue, Suite 201, St. Louis, Missouri 63108, was engineered for operational excellence and is the gem of the Cortex Innovation Community, the Midwest's leading center for bioscience and technology research, development and commercialization.

Alcami's St. Louis Center of Excellence provides analytical testing services for manufacturers' new drug entities, generics, animal health products, active pharmaceutical ingredients, raw materials, in-process goods, medicated consumer health products, chemicals, biologics, and biopharmaceuticals. The company uses a wide variety of techniques to identify the chemical makeup of a sample, which help ensure the drugs Alcami's customers have developed are safe and effective for patients around the world.

Alcami is committed to strengthening partnerships within local communities, with a Foundations team comprised of cross-functional contributors that assess and make decisions about community outreach activities, academic partnerships, charitable and nonprofit opportunities, sponsorships, and memberships. The Foundations team supports St. Louis organizations that advance the health industry, as well as science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM); economic; environmental; and various other social initiatives in alignment with the company's mission and values.

ABOUT ALCAMI

Alcami is a world-class fully integrated end-to-end contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in North Carolina, with executive offices in Durham and Wilmington. With approximately 1,000 employees operating at ten global locations, Alcami provides customizable and innovative services to small and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies by offering individualized and integrated services across multiple areas. We connect our clients with innovative solutions for API development and manufacturing, solid-state chemistry, formulation development, analytical development and testing services, clinical and commercial finished dosage form manufacturing (oral solid dose and parenteral), packaging, and stability services. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

