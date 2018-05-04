sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, May 3

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:3 May 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):89,656
Highest price paid per share (pence):28.2000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):28.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):28.0615

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,416,866,839 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,416,866,839 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

3 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
224928.0516:14:31London Stock Exchange
53728.0015:20:53London Stock Exchange
28328.0015:20:53London Stock Exchange
160528.0015:20:53London Stock Exchange
240428.0015:18:57London Stock Exchange
193328.0514:28:56London Stock Exchange
225628.1013:53:40London Stock Exchange
212728.0513:33:55London Stock Exchange
224728.1012:49:04London Stock Exchange
656728.1012:49:04London Stock Exchange
48428.0011:34:43London Stock Exchange
148428.0011:33:43London Stock Exchange
742028.0011:33:43London Stock Exchange
193628.0011:33:35London Stock Exchange
217428.0011:33:35London Stock Exchange
239828.0011:33:35London Stock Exchange
32228.0011:00:33London Stock Exchange
595428.0010:57:55London Stock Exchange
206328.1010:48:39London Stock Exchange
192928.1010:33:16London Stock Exchange
1160428.1010:23:53London Stock Exchange
958528.1010:20:42London Stock Exchange
211728.1010:20:36London Stock Exchange
83828.1009:13:51London Stock Exchange
409228.1009:13:51London Stock Exchange
138928.0509:10:40London Stock Exchange
59128.0509:10:40London Stock Exchange
227028.0008:45:22London Stock Exchange
225728.0508:28:29London Stock Exchange
218928.0508:28:29London Stock Exchange
216528.0508:28:29London Stock Exchange
143728.2008:11:03London Stock Exchange
75028.2008:11:03London Stock Exchange

