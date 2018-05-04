Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 3 May 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 89,656 Highest price paid per share (pence): 28.2000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 28.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 28.0615

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,416,866,839 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,416,866,839 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

3 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2249 28.05 16:14:31 London Stock Exchange 537 28.00 15:20:53 London Stock Exchange 283 28.00 15:20:53 London Stock Exchange 1605 28.00 15:20:53 London Stock Exchange 2404 28.00 15:18:57 London Stock Exchange 1933 28.05 14:28:56 London Stock Exchange 2256 28.10 13:53:40 London Stock Exchange 2127 28.05 13:33:55 London Stock Exchange 2247 28.10 12:49:04 London Stock Exchange 6567 28.10 12:49:04 London Stock Exchange 484 28.00 11:34:43 London Stock Exchange 1484 28.00 11:33:43 London Stock Exchange 7420 28.00 11:33:43 London Stock Exchange 1936 28.00 11:33:35 London Stock Exchange 2174 28.00 11:33:35 London Stock Exchange 2398 28.00 11:33:35 London Stock Exchange 322 28.00 11:00:33 London Stock Exchange 5954 28.00 10:57:55 London Stock Exchange 2063 28.10 10:48:39 London Stock Exchange 1929 28.10 10:33:16 London Stock Exchange 11604 28.10 10:23:53 London Stock Exchange 9585 28.10 10:20:42 London Stock Exchange 2117 28.10 10:20:36 London Stock Exchange 838 28.10 09:13:51 London Stock Exchange 4092 28.10 09:13:51 London Stock Exchange 1389 28.05 09:10:40 London Stock Exchange 591 28.05 09:10:40 London Stock Exchange 2270 28.00 08:45:22 London Stock Exchange 2257 28.05 08:28:29 London Stock Exchange 2189 28.05 08:28:29 London Stock Exchange 2165 28.05 08:28:29 London Stock Exchange 1437 28.20 08:11:03 London Stock Exchange 750 28.20 08:11:03 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-