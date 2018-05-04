RBC Trade for the Kids Donates More Than $3 Million for Youth Charities Globally

TORONTO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

RBC, across its Capital Markets and Investor & Treasury Services businesses, hosted its inaugural global RBC Trade for the Kids today, donating more than US$3 million to more than 40 of its major youth-focused charity partners, through events across four continents and 23 cities.

"RBC Trade for the Kids is a testament to our culture of giving back to the communities where we live and work," said Doug McGregor, Chair and CEO of RBC Capital Markets and Group Head, Capital Markets and Investor & Treasury Services. "The activities across our trading floors globally demonstrate our ongoing commitment to building lasting, engaging partnerships with charities that focus primarily on supporting youth and their families."

To celebrate its year-round culture of philanthropy and volunteerism, including the annual RBC Race for the Kids that takes place in 15 cities globally, RBC is proud to mark one day of significant donations to more than 40 of its major youth-focused charity partners around the world, building on the regional RBC Trade for the Kids events that have been taking place since 2015.

Throughout the day, the bank's trading locations, including: Toronto, New York, London, Hong Kong, and Sydney hosted inspirational and courageous youth, their families, and charity representatives who engaged with RBC employees to explain how their support makes a difference.

"It is an important day in everyone's calendar, allowing our employees to understand and experience first-hand the vital work these charities do," said Mike Bowick, Head of Global Markets, RBC Capital Markets. "This event allows us to give back to a number of incredibly deserving causes that resonate strongly with all our employees - and celebrate the work we do together every day of the year. We are grateful for the continued partnerships with the charities, our clients and our employees for their fantastic support."

