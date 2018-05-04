TF Bank Plans to Issue a Primary Capital Instrument (AT1)

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB plans to issue a primary capital instrument (AT1) with a nominal amount of 100 million Swedish Krona to facilitate the banks future expansion with optimal capital structure.

The new instrument is expected to be issued under the second quarter of 2018 if market conditions are deemed favorable. The instrument shall be listed for trading at Nasdaq Stockholm. Information about the instrument's terms and conditions publicized at the time of the issuing.

About TF Bank

TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services through its proprietary IT-platform with a high degree of automation. The company's IT platform is designed for scalability and adaptation to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities with consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Germany, Estonia and Latvia through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking. The business is divided into two segments: Consumer Lending and Ecommerce Solutions.

This is information which TF Bank is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided for publication 4 May 2018 at 07:00 CET.

