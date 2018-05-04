Clarks Kids and Marvel Create an Exclusive Collection That Celebrates Strength in Unity

SOMERSET, England, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

GREATER TOGETHER

JOIN EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES

Assemble. Stand as one. You can achieve great things when you work together.

Clarks Kids have been inspired by Marvel's mightiest heroes to create an exclusive multi-gender collection that celebrates strength in unity. Launching with the film release of the highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War out in UK cinemas on April 27, the iconic collection captures the spirit of each hero while providing kids with liberated movement through comfort for everyday adventures.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8322051-clarks-marvel-greater-together/

Like every kid on the planet, the Avengers all have very different and distinct identities. When they join forces, their strengths combine, and they become Earth's mightiest team of heroes. The campaign - Greater Together - will strive to encourage kids to celebrate their strengths and abilities and to stand together as one; empowering them to be fearless, to believe in themselves, and always to support each other through strength in unity.

Experts in healthy foot development for over 170 years, Clarks' passion is to encourage the wonder, curiosity and imagination of kids through comfort in movement.

"Kids have the power to change the world. They are the purest minds on the planet, and we - Clarks - are inspired by how they live their lives. In our view, they are all superheroes. So, what better way to celebrate that than joining forces with Marvel. We follow science and data to support the tradition of putting growing feet in safe hands. Combine that with collaborated passion, imagination and expertise, and you get an innovative footwear collection that provides kids with the freedom to be their true selves."

Jason Beckley. Clarks Chief Brand Officer.

Marvel x Clarks will launch May 4, 2018, online and in selected stores.

