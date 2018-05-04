Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Statement re Share Price Movement
London, May 3
|4 May 2018
Anglo African Agriculture plc
("AAA" or the "Company")
Share Price Movement
The Board of AAA note the recent share price fall and believe there is no reason in terms of the underlying business for this fall.
Dynamic Intertrade, the main trading operation of AAA, is trading in line with the expectations of the Board. Dynamic has recently enhanced the sales team and is pleased to report new sales of ZAR14.8 million (approximately £900,000) in addition to normal turnover over the next six months.
The Board continues to look for acquisitions, which may add significant value to the Company. The Board are hopeful to be able to announce progress in this regard in due course.
