Cantargia's European Patents for Both Leukemia and Solid Tumours Remain Valid After Appeal Period Ends

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cantargia AB ("Cantargia") today announces that the company's European patents covering antibody treatment of leukemia as well as solid tumours will remain in force based on the European Patent Office ("EPO") communication that no appeals have been received during the formal appeal period.

During 2016, a third party filed oppositions to Cantargia's European patents EP 2467403 B1 as well as EP 2665749 B1, which covers anti-IL1RAP antibody based treatment of leukemia and solid tumours (e.g. breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer and malignant melanoma) respectively. In January 2018, Cantargia announced that the process at the EPO's opposition division had been concluded, resulting in a decision to maintain the patents in their original form. The EPO has now announced that the two-month periods for filing appeals against the decisions upholding the two granted patents, have expired without the filing of an appeal by the opponen. This means that the patents are maintained in force in unamended form.

"The formal opportunity to appeal the patents at the EPO has now been closed. Cantargia's patents for treatment of different cancer forms using antibodies against IL1RAP remain in force, which will give Cantargia a very strong position in the area", Göran Forsberg, Cantargia's CEO says.

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275-62-60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This constitutes information that Cantargia AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 4 May 2018, at 8:30 a.m.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg.no. 556791-6019, is a biotech company that is developing antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The original discovery by the research team behind Cantargia was the overexpression of a specific target molecule, interleukin 1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) in leukemic stem cells. Subsequent research has also identified IL1RAP in many other forms of cancer. The company's main project, the CAN04 antibody targeted at IL1RAP, is being studied in the CANFOUR clinical phase I/IIa study, where the primary focus is on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. CAN04 has two modes of action: it blocks the function of IL1RAP and stimulates the immune system to destroy tumour cells. Cantargia's second project, currently in the research phase, is aimed at developing an IL1RAP-binding antibody that is optimised for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: CANTA). Sedermera Fondkommission is the company's Certified Adviser. More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/cantargia-s-european-patents-for-both-leukemia-and-solid-tumours-remain-valid-after-appeal-period-en,c2512533

The following files are available for download: