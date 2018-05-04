Legal IQ Asks How the Development of Artificial Intelligence is Changing the Future of Law

LONDON, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AI is reshaping the way in which law is practised and delivered and is now considered a tangible reality for the industry, offering the opportunity to revolutionise day-to-day legal processes and re-think the way that we approach litigation and basic legal tasks alike.

In just the next 18 months there will be huge developments in the sector with new, innovative ways of providing client services and ways working within your department.

In light of the rapidly evolving legal landscape, Legal IQ have conducted a survey of 200 legal professionals in order to gain an insight into the current trends in AI investment, implementation and impact. 81% of respondents are looking to invest in AI technology within the next 24 months, with over 50% of respondents believing that AI will have a significant impact upon the relationships between private practice and clients. Moreover, it is interesting to see that improving the internal production capacity within their own organisation was the most popular objective for our respondents when acquiring an AI tool. Receive your copy of the survey here.

The Legal AI Forum 2018 will provide a clear understanding of the business strategy behind AI for the legal sector. The conference will address topics which include, how to maximise profits, using the latest market tools and using innovation to create new markets for diversifying your firms offering. View the full agenda here.



Sofia Nicolaou

enquire@iqpc.co.uk

+44-207-036-1300