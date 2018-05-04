Arctech Solar Partners with Europower to Kick Off Turkey PV Market

SHANGHAI, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech Solar recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with Europower, one of the biggest Turkey PV manufacturers, for the production, solution design, operation and maintenance of solar tracking systems in Turkey.

Under the agreement signed between the two parties, Arctech Solar and Europower will launch the cobranding product "EuroSuntracker Powered by Arctech Solar" - which is to say, Arctech together with Europower will bring the innovative, reliable solar tracking system to investors in the Turkey PV market, which comes under Domestic Content Requirement (DCR), a part of the mandate that solar equipment be sourced locally.

"We are now working with Arctech Solar as our exclusive partner because of their innovative technology, excellent quality and rich project experience in PV solar industry," said Behic Harmanli, President of Europower. "We are confident that this cooperation will bring both of us opportunities and favorable conditions in Turkey PV market."

The president of Arctech Solar's international business, Guy Rong commented, "Turkey is a very important market for us, the cooperation with Europower marked the successful entry of Arctech Solar into Turkey PV market. We will bring state-of-art tracker products to the market and work closely with Europower to deliver more values to the local solar projects."

About Arctech Solar

Arctech Solar is one of the world's leading manufacturers and solution providers of solar tracking and racking systems. In the past 9 years, Arctech Solar has successfully set up overseas subsidiaries/service centers in North America, India, Japan, Spain and Mexico. As of the end of 2017, Arctech Solar has cumulatively installed 13.5GW capacity and completed 800 projects in 15 countries. With a production capacity of 6GW and 3GW in fixed mounting structure and tracker field respectively (a total annual capacity of 9GW), Arctech Solar is now a reliable partner in the global PV Tracking and Racking industry.

For more information please visit: www.arctechsolar.com

For product sales and other enquiries: sales@arctechsolar.com

Press Contact:

Sabrina Lyu

Telephone: +86-15000853002

Email Address: sabrina.lu@arctechsolar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/686901/Arctech_Solar_Europower.jpg