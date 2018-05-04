The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Redemption of Ordinary Shares

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

REDEMPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES

The Company has a redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares on an annual basis.

The total number of ordinary shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were received for the 31 May 2018 Redemption Point was 517,858 (representing 0.135% of the issued share capital).

A further announcement will be made shortly after the 2018 Redemption Point setting out the Redemption Price.

