NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 3 May 2018 were: 209.44c Capital only USD (cents) 154.67p Capital only Sterling (pence) 214.38c Including current year income USD (cents) 158.32p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 1,000,000 ordinary shares on 12 April 2018, the Company has 194,991,108 ordinary shares in issue .