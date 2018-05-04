Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 03-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 400.77p INCLUDING current year revenue 408.60p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 396.88p INCLUDING current year revenue 404.71p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---