Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 03-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2004.31p INCLUDING current year revenue 2035.02p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1954.64p INCLUDING current year revenue 1985.35p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---