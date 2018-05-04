Emulsion Adhesives Market Worth 17.28 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Emulsion Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Acrylic Polymer, PVA, VAE, Lattices, Polyurethane Dispersion), Application (Packaging, Woodworking, Tapes & Labels, Construction, Automotive & Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Emulsion Adhesives Market is projected to grow from USD 12.98 Billion in 2017 to USD 17.28 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2017 and 2022. This growth can be attributed to the rise in demand for acrylic emulsion adhesives in the APAC region and technological innovations in end-use industries.

Browse 75 market data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 125 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Emulsion Adhesives Market"

Based on resin type, the acrylic polymer emulsion segment is projected to lead the emulsion adhesives market during the forecast period.

Acrylic polymer emulsion is estimated to be the largest resin type segment of the emulsion adhesives market in 2017. The growth of the acrylic polymer emulsion segment can be attributed to its properties, such as transparency, resistance to breakage, and elasticity. Acrylics are used to prepare polymers with rigid, flexible, ionic, nonionic, hydrophobic, or hydrophilic properties.

The tapes & labels segment is estimated to be the largest application segment of the emulsion adhesives market.

Based on application, the tapes & labels segment is estimated to lead the emulsion adhesives market in 2017. Adhesive tapes are used in the packaging of electronic and electrical devices, consumer and industrial goods, hygiene and medical aids, and drug delivery systems. These tapes are also used for packaging of construction materials during transit and packaging related to automotive and logistics.

APAC is expected to lead the emulsion adhesives market during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the largest market for emulsion adhesives. Factors such as the high demand for emulsion adhesives from various applications, such as tapes & labels, paper & packaging, construction, and automotive & transportation, and policies mandating the use of environment-friendly products have contributed to the growth of the emulsion adhesives market in the APAC region. Increased investments made by governments of countries, such as China and India, toward infrastructure development is also driving the growth of the emulsion adhesives market in this region.

Key companies operating in the Emulsion Adhesives Market include Arkema (Bostik), H.B. Fuller (US), Henkel (Germany), Ashland (US), Wacker Chemie (Germany) and 3M (US).

