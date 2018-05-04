KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, May 4
Director/PDMR Shareholding
4 May 2018
Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares") undertaken by Directors / Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR").
As a result of participation in an automated Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), Alain Michaelis acquired Ordinary Shares on the dates specified below.
|Number of shares
|Price per share
|Date acquired
|282
|822 pence
|7 September 2017
|513
|879 pence
|13 June 2017
|96
|956 pence
|4 October 2016
Following a review of the directors' interests in Ordinary Shares and the inclusion of the Ordinary Shares acquired through the DRIP, it is reported that Alain Michaelis has a total beneficial interest of 24,399 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.03% of the Company's total voting rights. This information updates the information regarding the Ordinary Shares held by Alain Michaelis set out on page 73 of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the period ending 31 December 2017.
The Notification of Dealing Form for Alain Michaelis can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
For further information, please contact:
|Keller Group plc
|Kerry Porritt, Group Company Secretary
|020 7616 7575
PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alain Michaelis
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares through an automated Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2017-9-7
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares through an automated Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2017-6-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares through an automated Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2016-10-4
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)