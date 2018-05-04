sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 4

Director/PDMR Shareholding

4 May 2018

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares") undertaken by Directors / Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR").

As a result of participation in an automated Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), Alain Michaelis acquired Ordinary Shares on the dates specified below.

Number of sharesPrice per shareDate acquired
282822 pence7 September 2017
513879 pence13 June 2017
96956 pence4 October 2016

Following a review of the directors' interests in Ordinary Shares and the inclusion of the Ordinary Shares acquired through the DRIP, it is reported that Alain Michaelis has a total beneficial interest of 24,399 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.03% of the Company's total voting rights. This information updates the information regarding the Ordinary Shares held by Alain Michaelis set out on page 73 of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the period ending 31 December 2017.

The Notification of Dealing Form for Alain Michaelis can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plc
Kerry Porritt, Group Company Secretary020 7616 7575

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAlain Michaelis
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each


GB0004866223

b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares through an automated Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
822 pence282
d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price
PriceVolume
N/AN/A
e)Date of the transaction2017-9-7
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each


GB0004866223

b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares through an automated Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
879 pence513
d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price
PriceVolume
N/AN/A
e)Date of the transaction2017-6-13
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each


GB0004866223

b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares through an automated Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
956 pence96
d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price
PriceVolume
N/AN/A
e)Date of the transaction2016-10-4
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

© 2018 PR Newswire