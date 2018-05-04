KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

4 May 2018

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares") undertaken by Directors / Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR").

As a result of participation in an automated Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), Alain Michaelis acquired Ordinary Shares on the dates specified below.

Number of shares Price per share Date acquired 282 822 pence 7 September 2017 513 879 pence 13 June 2017 96 956 pence 4 October 2016

Following a review of the directors' interests in Ordinary Shares and the inclusion of the Ordinary Shares acquired through the DRIP, it is reported that Alain Michaelis has a total beneficial interest of 24,399 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.03% of the Company's total voting rights. This information updates the information regarding the Ordinary Shares held by Alain Michaelis set out on page 73 of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the period ending 31 December 2017.

The Notification of Dealing Form for Alain Michaelis can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plc Kerry Porritt, Group Company Secretary 020 7616 7575

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION