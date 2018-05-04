Cochlear Implants Market Growing at 27.46% CAGR by 2022

PUNE, India, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Demand of cochlear implants market is huge and will be same in upcoming years according to research report, it's added on ReportsnReports.com. The analysts forecast global cochlear implants market to grow at a CAGR of 9.27% during the period 2018-2022. Key players in the global cochlear implants market: Cochlear, MED-EL, Nurotron Biotechnology, Sonova, and William Demant.

Cochlear implants market trend is increasing focus on aesthetic appearance and customization of CIs. Factors such as social stigma and isolation and sociocultural concerns are discouraging patients from using the hearing aids or hearing assistive technologies and resulting in an intermittent use or even abandonment of assistive technologies. This is encouraging vendors to enhance the aesthetic and concealability and customization of their CI devices, which is identified as one of the key trends that will stimulate growth in the cochlear implants market during the forecasted period.

According to the 2022 cochlear implants market report, one driver in the market is increasing number of product approvals and launches. The number of launches and approvals of cochlear implants (CI) is increasing significantly. In addition, these products offer comfort, safety, and efficiency to patients as they are based on advanced technology. For instance, Venus Cochlear Implant System was introduced by Nurotron Biotechnology in Europe in January 2017.

Further, the cochlear implants market report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of CIs. The cost of CIs is $25,000 per device. The average selling price of CIs typically ranges between $18,000 and $20,000. Factors that increase the cost of cochlear implantation are the evaluations before surgery, direct and indirect hospital costs, and the cost of implant and surgery. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Cochlear Implants Market for 2018-2022.

