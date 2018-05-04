Nordic Nanovector Financial Calendar Update - Quiet Periods

OSLO, Norway, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that in accordance with its new corporate disclosure policies, the company will introduce a two-week quiet period ahead of its full year and quarterly results announcements. During the quiet periods, the company will not participate in meetings, seminars or engage with external individuals or groups (including analysts, investors, media).
The quiet periods for the remainder of 2018 are as follows and end on the date of the company's results.
Q1 results: 16-30 May
Q2 results: 8-22 August
Q3 results: 7-21 November
For further information, please contact:
IR enquiries Malene Brondberg, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Cell: +44-7561-431-762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com
International Media Enquiries
Mark Swallow/David Dible/Isabelle Andrews (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44-207-638-9571
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com
About Nordic Nanovector
Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.
Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024.
Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets.
The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.
Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com
