AECI Limited - LTIP Acceptance of Awards of Performance Shares

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY AND THE DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

Acceptance of Awards of Performance Shares: Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

In terms of the rules of the Company's LTIP, participants have been allocated a new award of performance shares. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest after three years, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The performance shares were issued at the grant price as indicated below and were accepted off-market on 4 May 2018 as follows:

Name Position and company No. of shares Grant price Value MA Dytor Chief Executive, AECI 62 474 R112,76 R7 044 568,24 KM Kathan Chief Financial Officer, AECI 46 200 R112,76 R5 209 512,00 EN Rapoo Group Company Secretary, AECI 15 378 R112,76 R1 734 023,28 EE Ludick Director of AECI Mining Solutions Limited, a major subsidiary of AECI 31 004 R112,76 R3 496 011,04

Clearance has been obtained by all the above-mentioned recipients for the acceptance of their awards. All interests are direct beneficial.

Woodmead, Sandton

4 May 2018

