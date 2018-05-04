sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

AECI Limited - LTIP Acceptance of Awards of Performance Shares

London, May 4

AECI Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Bond company code: AECI
("AECI" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY AND THE DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

Acceptance of Awards of Performance Shares: Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

In terms of the rules of the Company's LTIP, participants have been allocated a new award of performance shares. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest after three years, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The performance shares were issued at the grant price as indicated below and were accepted off-market on 4 May 2018 as follows:

NamePosition and companyNo. of sharesGrant priceValue
MA DytorChief Executive, AECI62 474R112,76R7 044 568,24
KM KathanChief Financial Officer, AECI46 200R112,76R5 209 512,00
EN RapooGroup Company Secretary, AECI15 378R112,76R1 734 023,28
EE LudickDirector of AECI Mining Solutions Limited, a major subsidiary of AECI31 004R112,76R3 496 011,04

Clearance has been obtained by all the above-mentioned recipients for the acceptance of their awards. All interests are direct beneficial.

Woodmead, Sandton
4 May 2018

Sponsor:RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2018 PR Newswire