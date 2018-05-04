MARK IV BUILDERS: DC-Based Master Builder Mark Scott Shares Five Important Tips to Consider When Remodeling an Older Home

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2018 / As a home building and remodeling expert in the Washington, D.C. Metro area for over 35 years, Mark Scott, owner of MARK IV BUILDERS, highlights the top considerations when starting a renovation on an older home in the DC Metro area. Whether city or suburb, big or small, old or new, homeowners embarking on a remodeling project are often looking to simply maximize the space they live in. This is a challenge Scott faces daily with his portfolio of clients.

"Remodeling an old home involves a series of decisions, and asking the right questions," explained Scott. "For example, do you want new floors or to keep the original? How do you merge new technology and old aesthetics? Can I fit a modern lifestyle into an old house? Beyond design, there are also safety and structural considerations to keep in mind."

Older homes were built to a different standard than today's homes, which is why Mark Scott believes it's important to have an expert examine your foundation and other structural elements before you plan a remodel. "You may find that parts of the foundation need to be shored up or that the walls are more load bearing than you would expect. Old houses are prone to leaks, so you may have water damage you don't know about."

He also believes that if you're remodeling your home, you will almost certainly have to upgrade the house's electrical system, including the panel, switches, and wiring. Not only will this make your house safer, it will also mean the system will perform more effectively; you won't have to worry about tripping a breaker if you run the toaster oven and microwave at the same time. "Be sure to explore whether you need to replace the HVAC system as well or if now is the time to add air conditioning if your home doesn't have it. Many older homes have galvanized steel pipes, which corrode and cause blockages over time. You'll want to replace them with copper pipes; if you don't, you'll regret it later."



Another item to consider is that many homeowners want to maintain the home's original floor plan as it's often part of the historic character, although they may need to repurpose some rooms. However, older homes are often made up of many smaller room - each dedicated to a specific task - while today's lifestyles encourage larger, more open spaces. Scott explains, "DC's many old row houses can feel narrow, dark, and cramped for this reason. A good designer can help you open up the floorplan by joining smaller rooms to create bigger space while still maintaining the home's architectural character. Many families have less of a need for a formal dining room and choose to open the wall between the two rooms to create a large, open space."

In addition, as woodwork is often one of the things people like best about old homes, it makes sense to try and preserve the original molding, cornices, banisters, inlaid flooring, and other decorative elements. The Washington metro area's many Queen Anne and Italianate houses are particularly rich in ornate gables, brackets, dormers, and windows. If some of these details have been renovated away in parts of your old home, you can use existing examples to replicate and install them elsewhere. Similarly, old houses can sport a mishmash of hardware from different periods as previous owners replace broken pieces over time or substitute newer styles. Scott continues, "having the right hardware can go a long way to creating a period ambiance. If you can find examples of the original hardware, it can help you choose a hardware aesthetic for the entire house."



Finally, the kitchen is often the first room homeowners want to remodel - for both functional and stylistic reasons. Almost any era house - from Victorian to bungalow or ranch - is likely to have a kitchen that is too small for the modern family's needs and it's almost certain to be out-of-date even if there have been more recent renovations. However, having modern conveniences doesn't mean you have to tolerate a modern look. "There are many ways to combine the two. Older homes didn't have long rows of cabinets and continuous countertops like today's kitchens; instead they had freestanding cupboards and hutches. You can get a more vintage feeling by organizing your cabinets as discrete units that look standalone even if they aren't - with carved posts and feet. Likewise, there are many ways to hide your modern appliances. Wood paneling that matches your cabinets can be installed on the front of the refrigerator and dishwasher. Stoves and microwaves can go behind cabinet doors when not in use."

About MARK IV BUILDERS

Mark Scott founded MARK IV BUILDERS, a design/build residential remodeling company based in Bethesda, over 30 years ago as a home building company. Five years later it transformed to remodeling, exclusively. The company's home building skills give them a distinct advantage in the remodeling business because they never shy away from large, complicated projects like second-floor additions or removal of load bearing walls. Mark is a master builder with 35 years experience. He helped found Remodelers Information Technology, is a past member of the Board of Directors of the local NARI chapter, and has completed his tenure as the national NARI representative to the National Institute of Building Science. Mark is the past president of the Montgomery County Builders Association, was awarded his Certified Green Professional rating from NARI and his Building Analyst Professional rating from the Building Performance Institute, Inc.

MARK IV BUILDERS Website - http://www.markivbuilders.com/

MARK IV BUILDERS Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MARKIVBuildersInc/

MARK IV Builders, Inc. is headquartered at:

1 Tomlinson Court

Cabin John, MD 20818

240-395-0400

SOURCE: MARK IV BUILDERS