Paris, 4 May 2018 - 17h45

COFACE SA:

Publication of SFCR Group and Standalone as at 31st December 2017

COFACE SA has published today its Solvency and Financial Condition Report (SFCR) for COFACE SA (Group) and Compagnie française d'assurance pour le commerce extérieur (the « Compagnie »), in compliance with the Solvency II requirements[1].

The Board of Directors of COFACE SA and the Compagnie, respectively approved the SFCR for the financial year 2017. This report is produced on an annual basis:

- for Coface Group, involving COFACE SA and its main subsidiaries in France and outside France;

- for the Compagnie, on a standalone basis.

HIGHLIGHTS

COFACE SA is applying Coface's interpretation of the standard formula recommended by the Regulator to assess its solvency



As of December 31 st , 2017, eligible own funds to cover the Group's SCR amounted to €2,074 million, which broke down as follows: 79% of Tier 1 capital 20% of Tier 2 capital, corresponding to the subordinated debt eligible thanks to transitional measures 1% of Tier 3 capital, representing deferred tax assets



The Group's SCR coverage ratio of 169% [2] at the end of 2017 reflects a comfortable solvency ratio above its target range (140% -160%). This level supports the Group's decision to distribute 100% of its net profit for 2017 by the mean of an up to €30 million share buyback currently under way, on top of a €0.34 [3] dividend per share.



The coverage ratio of SCR Solo at the end of 2017 is 260%2.



CONTACTS



MEDIA RELATIONS







Monica COULL

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 25 01

monica,coull@coface,com (mailto:monica.coull@coface.com)







Maria KRELLENSTEIN

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 16 29

maria,krellenstein@coface,com (mailto:maria.krellenstein@coface.com)



ANALYSTS / INVESTORS







Thomas JACQUET

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58

thomas,jacquet@coface,com (mailto:thomas.jacquet@coface.com)







Ana Cecilia URIBE ARCE DE BREANT

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 40

anacecilia.uribearce@coface,com (mailto:anacecilia.uribearce@coface,com)





FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2018 (subject to change)

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2017: 16 May 2018

H1-2018 results: 26 July 2018, before market opening

9M-2018 results: 24 October 2018, after market close

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA's integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group's website: http://www.coface.com/Investors (http://www.coface.com/Investors)

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM)

please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2017 and our 2017 Registration Document.

Coface: for trade - Building business together

70 years of experience and the most finely meshed international network have made Coface a reference in credit insurance, risk management and the global economy. With the ambition to become the most agile, global trade credit insurance partner in the industry, Coface's experts work to the beat of the world economy, supporting 50,000 clients in building successful, growing and dynamic businesses. The Group's services and solutions protect and help companies take credit decisions to improve their ability to sell on both their domestic and export markets. In 2017, Coface employed ~4,100 people and registered turnover of

€1.4 billion.

www,coface,com (http://www.coface.com)

COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN : FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 "Main risk factors and their management within the Group" of the Coface Group's 2017 Registration Document filed with AMF on 5 April 2018 under the number No. D.18-0267 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.



[1] The Solvency II Directive (i) formalises and organises information requests, and (ii) clarifies the governance requirements and processes to be followed by insurers. In particular, the regulations provide for the establishment of two narrative reports: one for the Regulator (RSR) and one for the public (SFCR). [2] Final calculation of the SCR coverage ratio according to Coface's interpretation of Solvency II standard formula. Non audited. [3] Ex-dividend date is on May 24th 2018 and Payment date is on May 28th 2018. The proposed distribution of 0.34€ per share is subject to approval of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that takes place on May 16th 2018.

COFACE SA: Publication of SFCR Group and Standalone as at 31.12.17 (http://hugin.info/161449/R/2190530/847746.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Coface SA via Globenewswire

