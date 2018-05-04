Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 4 May 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 97,671 Highest price paid per share (pence): 28.3500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 28.1500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 28.1979

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,416,769,168 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,416,769,168 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

4 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 11060 28.20 15:55:09 London Stock Exchange 12732 28.15 15:55:06 London Stock Exchange 1948 28.15 15:54:48 London Stock Exchange 12594 28.15 15:54:48 London Stock Exchange 2010 28.20 15:44:00 London Stock Exchange 1981 28.25 13:33:50 London Stock Exchange 2058 28.25 13:31:11 London Stock Exchange 12294 28.25 13:31:11 London Stock Exchange 2311 28.25 13:31:11 London Stock Exchange 696 28.15 13:03:09 London Stock Exchange 3267 28.15 13:03:08 London Stock Exchange 1645 28.15 13:02:57 London Stock Exchange 757 28.15 13:02:53 London Stock Exchange 19120 28.20 13:02:52 London Stock Exchange 1886 28.20 13:01:23 London Stock Exchange 4818 28.20 13:01:23 London Stock Exchange 2108 28.25 11:56:00 London Stock Exchange 4372 28.30 09:13:45 London Stock Exchange 14 28.35 08:06:14 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-