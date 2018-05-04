sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 4

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:4 May 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):97,671
Highest price paid per share (pence):28.3500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):28.1500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):28.1979

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,416,769,168 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,416,769,168 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

4 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
1106028.2015:55:09London Stock Exchange
1273228.1515:55:06London Stock Exchange
194828.1515:54:48London Stock Exchange
1259428.1515:54:48London Stock Exchange
201028.2015:44:00London Stock Exchange
198128.2513:33:50London Stock Exchange
205828.2513:31:11London Stock Exchange
1229428.2513:31:11London Stock Exchange
231128.2513:31:11London Stock Exchange
69628.1513:03:09London Stock Exchange
326728.1513:03:08London Stock Exchange
164528.1513:02:57London Stock Exchange
75728.15 13:02:53London Stock Exchange
1912028.2013:02:52London Stock Exchange
188628.2013:01:23London Stock Exchange
481828.2013:01:23London Stock Exchange
210828.2511:56:00London Stock Exchange
437228.3009:13:45London Stock Exchange
1428.3508:06:14London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


