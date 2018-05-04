David Sleath, chief executive officer of property investment and development company SEGRO, released 179,621 shares in the firm that had been awarded to him as part of the group's long-term incentive plan. Sleath, SEGRO's CEO since 2006, disposed of the shares on Friday with a price tag of 641.84p attached to each one for a total value of £1.15m. SEGRO reported a strong start to the year back in April, as its first-quarter results showed the firm had secured an unprecedented amount of new ...

