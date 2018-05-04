Oil and gas exploration and production company Volga Gas said on Friday that its average gas processing capacity utilisation decreased by 9% in April when compared to March, due to a few days break for well testing, while test production continued using exclusively the new Redox gas sweetening process. The AIM-traded firm said that in the coming months, implementation of the Redox gas sweetening process would continue. During that period, its revised average daily production of gas and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...