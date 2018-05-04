Sylvania Platinum announced on Friday that between 1 April and 30 April, a total of 10,845 ordinary shares were purchased from non-UK based shareholders at a price of 16.19 Australian cents per share. That brought the total purchased during the course of the AIM-traded company's share buyback programme to 2,237,288 ordinary shares. "Ordinary shares bought back in accordance with this programme will be held in treasury to be cancelled," Sylvania's board said in its statement. Following the ...

