Argentina's central bank hiked its main policy interest rate for the third time this week as it fought off a run against its currency. On Friday, the monetary authority hiked its seven-day repurchase rate by 625 basis points to 40.00% for a cumulative hike of 1,275 basis points over the past week in a bid to try and stabilise the peso (ARS). In a statement announcing the move, the central bank said the decision was taken after the peso had weakened versus other emerging market currencies the day ...

