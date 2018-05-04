CellaVision AB: Bulletin from AGM held on May 4, 2018

Press release 4 May 2018

Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of CellaVision AB (publ) held on May 4, 2018

At CellaVision's Annual General Meeting, held in Lund today, May 4, 2018,

The meeting resolved upon the following:

Profit disposition etc.

Payment of dividend in the amount of SEK 1,50 per share with 8 May 2018 as record date, meaning that payment is expected to be made on 14 May 2018.

Discharge from the Board of Directors and the President

The AGM granted the Board members and the Managing Director discharge for the financial year 2017.

Board of Directors, auditor and fee

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect members of the Board of Directors Anna Malm Bernsten, Christer Fåhraeus, Åsa Hedin, Torbjörn Kronander, Niklas Prager and Sören Mellstig, as well as the new election of Jürgen Riedl and Stefan Wolf as Board members. Sören Mellstig was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board. Deloitte AB was re-elected to the auditor.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that Board fees should be SEK 450,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 200,000 to other Board members, but no fee shall be paid to Board members who are permanent employees of the Company. Additional fee shall be SEK 40,000 for the Chairman of the Board's Audit Committee and SEK 20,000 for other members of the Board's Audit Committee, as well as SEK 40,000 to Chairman of the Board's Remuneration Committee and SEK 20,000 to other members of the Board's Remuneration Committee. Fees to the auditor shall be paid according to approved invoice.

Other

The AGM also decided on principles for election committee and guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

The AGM's decision is in accordance with proposals for decisions presented in the notice and full proposals to the AGM. Further information regarding the decisions taken at the AGM will be provided on the company's website, www.cellavision.se.

Lund, May 4, 2018

CellaVision AB (publ)

Board of Directors

CEO Zlatko Rihter's address to the meeting is available at the Investor pages at CellaVision's website.

For more information, please contact: Zlatko Rihter, CEO, CellaVision AB.

Phone: +46 733 62 11 06, e-mail: zlatko.rihter@cellavision.com

About CellaVision

CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The products replaces manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the market support organizations in the US, Canada, China, Sweden, Japan, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Australia, France, Germany, Brazil, Great Britain and Mexico. In 2017, sales were SEK 309 million and the company's growth target is 15 % per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com (http://www.cellavision.com/)

Publication

This information is information that CellaVision (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided, through the contact of the above contact person, for publication on May 4, 2018 at. 18:20.

Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting held on May 4, 2018 (http://hugin.info/132164/R/2190579/847779.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: CellaVision AB via Globenewswire

