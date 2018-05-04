Announcement no. 01 2018/19 Allerød, 4 May 2018 Matas launches its 2022/23 strategy Matas is pleased to invite analysts and institutional investors to its Capital Markets Day, which will be held at the company's premises in Allerød on 30 May 2018 in connection with the presentation of Matas' financial statements for financial year 2017/18. At the Capital Markets Day, Matas' management team will present the Group's updated strategy covering the period to 2022/23. Agenda for the Capital Markets Day: 9.30 a.m. Registration 10.00 a.m. Welcome to Matas Capital Markets Day 2018 Presentation of Matas' updated strategy Financial targets Concluding remarks and Q&A 1.30 p.m. Light lunch and dialogue 2.00 p.m. Conclusion Welcome! Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg CEO Practical information The Annual Report for 2017/18 will be available on www.investor.en.matas.dk from approximately 8.00 a.m. The Capital Markets Day presentations will be made available when the event begins. The Capital Markets Day will be held at Matas A/S's head office in Allerød, approximately a 30-minute drive from central Copenhagen and Copenhagen Airport. The venue is Matas A/S, Rørmosevej 1, DK 3450 Allerød, Denmark. To sign up for the event, send an e-mail stating your name, title and company to etk@matas.dk by Friday, 25 May 2018. Contacts Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs, tel. +45 48 16 55 48 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=677991